G. Love & Special Sauce

Fourteen years after their novelty single "Cold Beverage" became a fluke MTV hit, rapping frat boy G. Love is still touring with his Special Sauce behind the same basic shtick, a groove-oriented hodgepodge of hip-hop, blues and folk. On recent releases, G. Love has only slightly toned down his send-up of African American music to instead highlight his sensitive side, coming across as a funky John Mayer of sorts. Tonight he headlines an 8:30 p.m. concert at the Rave with openers The Wood Brothers, a jazz and bluegrass project from Medeski, Martin and Wood bassist Chris Wood and his guitarist brother, Oliver.