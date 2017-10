With the notable exception of Robin Williams during his <i>A Night at the Met</i> period, few comedians have pulled off Hawaiian shirts. For Gabriel Iglesias, though, those aloha shirts are more of a practical choice than a fashion statementhe's a man of considerable girth, or, as he calls it, “fluffiness.” His size is at the heart of much of this former “Last Comic Standing” contestant's stand-up material, including his 2009 Comedy Central special, <i>I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy.</i>