A cameo in James Cameron's 1997 weeper <i>Titanic</i>-performing "An Irish Party in Third Class" as the ship's steerage band-helped establish Gaelic Storm as one of the more popular Celtic-rock touring acts. The bagpipe- and bouzouki-assisted Santa Monica, Calif., quintet now plays more than 125 shows a year and has released eight albums, including their most recent, 2010's <i>Cabbage</i>, which includes a lively cover of Paul Simon's "Cecilia."