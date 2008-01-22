Dr. Hanna Heath, a rare-book expert, is tasked with the the most important job of her career in Geraldine Brooks’ latest novel, People of the Book: She’s to preserve the Sarajevo Haggadah, a fabled Jewish text with a rich history that Hanna unearths as a series of compelling, adventure storiesbefore she realizes that the book has implications for her own personal life. Tonight Brooks, a popular, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, gives a 7 p.m. presentation at the Mequon Schwartz Bookshop about her novel, which she based on a true story.