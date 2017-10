The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its tribute to British actor Robert Donat tonight with a 7:30 p.m. screening of one of his more curious films, 1936’s The Ghost Goes West. This fantasy-comedy about an 18th century ghost who finds himself, through a comedy of errors, on a ship headed toward Florida, was a huge hit in Britain, thanks to its romantic subplot and, also, no doubt, the humor it milks from its anti-American sentiment.