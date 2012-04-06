The petite and photogenic chef behind Food Network programs like “Everyday Italian” and “Giada at Home,” Giada De Laurentiis has made a career out of instructing viewers on how to prepare simple but sophisticated home cuisine. Her latest cookbook, <i>Weeknights With Giada</i>, puts her solidly in Rachael Ray's territory. In it, she shares recipes for simple dinners, most of which can be prepared after work in about 30 minutes or less (it'll be interesting to see if Ray retaliates by releasing an Italian cookbook). De Laurentiis will be discussing some of those tips and dishes at this appearance. Each ticket includes an autographed copy of her book.