Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful career since splitting with the Pips for good in 1988, recording the title song for the James Bond movie <i>Licence to Kill</i>, opening a chain of well-loved chicken and waffle restaurants, and, at age 67, competing this year on “Dancing With the Stars.” Her most recent album is the 2006 standards collection <i>Before Me</i>, which includes winning interpretations of “God Bless the Child” and “Stormy Weather.”