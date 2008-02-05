Tonight at 7:30 p.m., the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre continues its production of Glengarry Glen Ross, one of David Mamet’s most lauded and popular plays. This bleakly dark 1984 comedy/drama follows four vile, dishonest Chicago real estate agents and their efforts to outdo each other selling worthless property to unwilling customers. Given that plot, it’s doubtful anyone would consider bringing children to this show, but any parents with lingering doubt should be warned that the play features incessant adult language, including well over a hundred utterances of the f-word.