The Milwaukee Repertory Theater debuts its latest production tonight: Glengarry Glen Ross, one of David Mamet’s most lauded and popular plays. This bleakly dark 1984 comedy/drama follows four vile, dishonest Chicago real estate agents and their efforts to out do each other selling worthless property to unwilling customers. The play, which begins tonight at 7:30 p.m., is somewhat infamous for its adult language, since it features well over a hundred utterances and derivatives of the f-word.