Here We Go Magic w/ Hospitality and Dori Zori

The Brooklyn indie-rock band Here We Go Magic is the brainchild of musician Luke Temple, who on the group's first two albums, 2009's <i>Here We Go Magic</i> and 2010's <i>Pigeons</i>, created an anything-goes collage of folk-pop and synth-heavy psychedelic rock. Temple reins in some of that genre drift on the group's latest album, <I>A Different Ship</i>, which the band recorded with longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich. It's the band's cleanest release yet, and also its moodiest, prioritizing empty space and purposeful textures over the cluttered sprawl of the group's early work. Openers Hospitality released their self-titled debut on Merge in January, a warm indie-pop record that recalls Belle and Sebastian in all the right ways.