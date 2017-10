The latest Milwaukee Rep production tells the story of a once forgotten blues record label in unassuming Grafton, Wis. Grafton City Blues documents the depression-era label Paramount, which released sessions from future legends like Blind Lemon Jefferson, Ma Rainey and even Louis Armstrong. Set in a modern-day Bronzeville attic where relics from the label are discovered, the play is performed tonight at 8 p.m. in the Stackner Cabaret.