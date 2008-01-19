Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. One of the bigger, more grandiose of these early Genesis tribute bands, the Musical Box, blew through Milwaukee this November, but Chicago's Grand Parade, which plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, puts a more down-to-Earth spin on the same material, emphasizing accurate replicas of Genesis' music over elaborate reproductions of their theatrical stage shows.