The Grand Slam Charity Jam ft. Smash Mouth

A slew of celebrities and performers will appear at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino for a grand-scale event raising money for multiple area charities, including Hometown Heroes and the LeRoy Butler Foundation. The headlining event is a concert from ska-minded alternative rockers Smash Mouth and singers Naima Adedapo, Adekola Adedapo and Grace Weber, as well as performance art from Shelby Keefe and appearances by former Miss America Kate Shindle and unnamed Packers players. The event begins with a buffet and drinks, and appearances from Trista and Ryan of the ABC reality show “The Bachelorette.”