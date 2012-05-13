Grouplove w/ Reptar

It seems like every six months or so there's a new euphoric, ridiculously catchy, kind of shouty synth-pop song storming alternative radio playlists. The latest is “Tongue Tied,” a giddy, neon-lit romp from the Los Angeles band Grouplove's 2011 full-length debut, <i>Never Trust a Happy Song</i>. Imagining a full-out Los Campesinos! dance party, the track quickly caught on after being featured in an iPod Touch commercial last year. The group will share this show with Reptar, an Athens, Ga., quartet that has earned frequent comparisons to Animal Collective and the Talking Heads for their lively, synth-drenched art-pop. This month Vagrant Records released the group's debut album, <I>Body Faucet</i>, which the band recorded with Animal Collective and Washed Out producer Ben Allen.