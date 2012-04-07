Guster w/ Jeff Garlin

Following the jam-band business model even though they don't much care for jamming, alt-rockers Guster have gradually built their following by encouraging tape trading and touring colleges like the one they formed at two decades ago, Tufts University. They've become a better pop band with each release, casting themselves as something of a small-scale Coldplay without the egos and with a friendly sense of humor (in 2005 they celebrated their Judaism with a side project called Hanukkah Rocks). For this tour they've put their humor on display once again, sharing the stage with gregarious comedian Jeff Garlin, of HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”