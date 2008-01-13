Disney struck gold with a very simple concept: A regular teen girl leads a secret double life as a pop star. The TV series “Hannah Montana” never misses an opportunity to remind its young girl viewers that its plucky protagonist may have the most awesomest life ever, but at her core, she’s just like you. And did viewers ever take to the message. Not only is “Hannah Montana” Disney’s top rated program, but the fictional Hannah Montana has become a real star, earning radio play on Top 40 stations and selling out arenas around the country. On the latest Hannah Montana tour, which stops at the Bradley Center today at 4 p.m., actress Miley Cyrus is attempting to separate herself from her character by performing as both Hannah and herself. Tickets are long sold out, and buyers should approach scalpers with caution: If news reports are to be believed, there are plenty of fake tickets circulating out there.