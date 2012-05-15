UWM Museum Studies students conclude their two year graduate program this spring with a new exhibit at the Milwaukee Public Museum. The exhibit, <i>Harnessing the Elements: Earth, Wind, Fire and Water</i>, explores how the classical elements are used to transform our world. Each case features one of the elements highlighting artifacts from the museum's permanent collection. Many of these artifacts are rarely or have never been on display to the public. The chosen artifacts display the different ways humans have manipulated their world for physical and cultural needs. This exhibit, which runs through March 2013, implores visitors to think about the ways in which they use the classical elements in their everyday lives.