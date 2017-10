Who better to write about the trials and tribulations of churchgoers than a minister? Harold Eppley, author and pastor of Milwaukee's Lincoln Park Lutheran Church, will sign copies of his new novel, <i>Ash Wednesday</i>, tonight at Boswell Book Co., 2559 N. Downer Ave. <i>Ash Wednesday</i> is a thoughtful, humorous and touching look at some of our society's thorniest questionssuch as sex and the price of ambitionand the faith-based community's varied responses to them. Expect some surprises.