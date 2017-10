Four of Milwaukee's harmonica greats will take turns showcasing their chops on this blues bill at Shank Hall. Steve Cohen, Matthew Skoller and Benny Rickun will take turns playing with Leory Airmaster as their backing band, before Jim Liban plays a set with his own band. The night will likely end with a jam session, Cohen says. <br /><br /><strong>UPDATE</strong>: This show has been postponed because of the weather. The new date will be Friday April 13.<br />