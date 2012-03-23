Punk icon Henry Rollins cut his teeth on hardcore music, fronting Black Flag and then Rollins Band, but these days he has another outlet for his anger: spoken word. Now a blogger for <i>Vanity Fair</i> and the host of a weekly radio program (he's also the former host of the Independent Film Channel's “The Henry Rollins Show”), he tours behind long, entertaining rants about politics, music, culture and anything else that's been occupying his mind lately. Last fall he released his latest book, Occupants, a collection of photos from his extensive world travels, which he accompanied with short political essays.