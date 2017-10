In the brief two years since Disney’s made-for-TV production “High School Musical” debuted, the tween trendsetters have been quick to capitalize on its success, churning out a sequel, a concert tour, a stage musical and, most recently, an ice tour. Beginning tonight with a 7 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena, “High School Musical: The Ice Tour” stays in Milwaukee for a four-day stint as the production blitzes across the country.