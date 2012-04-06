Hip-Hop Hates Illiteracy

So far local rap promoter JC Poppe's “Hip-Hop Hates” series has taken on MS, breast cancer and HIV. The latest installment sets its sights on a different kind of problem: illiteracy. This fund-raiser for Milwaukee's Literacy Services of Wisconsin will feature performances from local rappers Pizzle, who last fall released his pop-savvy album <i>Fame in Vain</i>; Ray Nitti, whose club hit “Bow” remains a favorite on local radio; Blizz McFly, who offered a novel blend of electronic and rock sounds on last year's <i>Big Dreams Bright Lights</i>; and C-Piepz, who last month released a video for his club-minded single “Break It Down.”