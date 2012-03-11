Formed as a side project of Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna is the 1970s musical love child of Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen, the two founding and current members. The band opened for Jefferson Airplane, playing their covers along with traditional blues and rock material, until Jefferson Airplane faded out and Hot Tuna made an independent name for itself. Following a series of test runs in electric rock and a profound drift from its beloved blues and acoustic mix, Hot Tuna released several albums but eventually fizzled out by 1979. Hot Tuna has since reunited several times under varying genres and styles, and to this day continues to tour with an incoming and outgoing flux of members.