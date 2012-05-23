A band that recalls the '80s in the best way possible, Huey Lewis and the News ran the charts with singles like “Hip to Be Square” and the <i>Back to the Future</i> tie-ins “The Power of Love” and “Back in Time.” The group was so indelibly associated with fun movie soundtrack songs that Seth Rogen recruited them to contribute the theme to 2008's <i>Pineapple Express</i>. In 2010, the band showed a more serious side on its ninth studio album, <i>Soulsville</i>, a tribute to Stax Records that draws from some of the less obvious corners of the label's songbook.