To coincide with the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Body World exhibits, the Humphrey Imax Dome Theater is presenting The Human Body, a 2001 high-definition documentary that has aged incredibly well. It follows an ultra-ordinary family as they go about their normal routine, showing in amazing biological detail how the body performs such tasks. The camera captures, among other things, skin cells, the digestive system, the brain and the heart. There are three showings today, at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.