Hunx And His Punx w/ Heavy Cream and Holy Shit!

Hunx and His Punx frontman Seth Bogart is gay in both senses of the word, and with his band he writes enthusiastic, garage-punk songs about lovesick youth that are one part Ramones, one part John Waters (some of them could have come right out of <i>Hairspray</i>). The band's early single “You Don't Like Rock 'n' Roll” charmed punk circles; last year's full-length <i>Too Young to Be in Love</i> proved it wasn't a fluke. Bogart's latest record, <i>Hairdresser Blues</i>, is a solo album credited simply to Hunx, and though its songwriting takes a markedly more personal turn, it still delivers plenty of bubblegum thrills.