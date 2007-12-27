If you do go to the museum today, considering springing for a ticket to see something on the massive IMAX theater. Dinosaurs Alive! is a 45-minute documentary that mixes footage of paleontologists unearthing fossils and then state-of-the-art, computer-animated depictions of what these dinosaurs might have looked like, while The Alps gives a gorgeous tour of some of the most beautiful mountains on the planet. If you’re looking for something with absolutely no educational value, there’s also a hyper-active computer-animated IMAX movie called Santa vs. the Snowman.