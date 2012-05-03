Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow Festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop traditionpretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifiesand has since established satellite Pop Overthrow festivals around the world, including one in Milwaukee that is celebrating its fifth straight year this weekend with three nights of music at Linneman's Riverwest Inn. Six bands play each night, including Great Lake Drifters, Trolley and Certain Stars on Thursday; All The Damn Action and Wally Dogger on Friday; and Dave Rave and Red Giant on Saturday. Certain Stars' performance will double as the album release party for the band's new <i>The Great Destroyer</i>.