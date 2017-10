After a long career as a country chanteuse, Iris DeMent has found a rather cozy niche in her collaborations with country-folk legend John Prine. At her 8 p.m. concert tonight at Shank Hall with members of Prine’s band, DeMent will play material from her solo works as well as a number of tracks from the sublime In Spite Of Ourselves, the 1999 duet covers record she cut with Prine.