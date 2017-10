Rising country star Jack Ingram cut his teeth playing modest honky tonk in gritty, Texas roadhouses, but in the past decade he's spent in the national spotlight, he has increasingly turned his sights toward the country pop charts. His latest album, This Is It, is a collection of slickly produced, power-country ballads designed for maximum CMT coverage. Tonight he plays an 8 p.m. show at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino.