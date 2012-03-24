Jane's Addiction w/ Black Box Revelation

Perhaps no band better bridged the chasm between sleazy, Sunset Strip glam-metal and arty alternative rock better than Jane's Addiction, the group that helped lay the groundwork for what frontman Perry Farrell described as “the Alternative Nation.” Since disbanding in 1991 (with a farewell tour that launched the Lollapalooza music festival), the group has reunited on and off. One of those reunions yielded the band's third album, 2003's <i>Strays</i>, a straightforward, radio-ready effort curiously lacking in the off-kilter energy that had once seemed to be the band's raison d'être. Last year's <i>The Great Escape Artist</i> is more adventurous. That record paired the band with TV on the Radio's Dave Sitek, who played bass and lent the record an uneasy, electronic edge.