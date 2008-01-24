The San Francisco psychedelic rock band Jefferson Starship had a revolving-door line-up, so it’s not too surprising that there is more than one band touring behind the group’s repertoire these days. Scattered members of earlier incarnations of the band tour as “Jefferson Starship: The Next Generation,” but the version playing the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight is officially billed as “Starship Featuring Mickey Thomas.” Thomas wasn’t even old enough to drive when Jefferson Starship first began, but he fronted the group throughout the ’80s, serving as their final lead singer, so his touring act relies mostly on the band’s later-day material.