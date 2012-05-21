Catalyzed by Gov. Scott Walker's ambush assault on state workers' collective bargaining rights last February, tens of thousands of teachers, firefighters, students and average citizens took to the state Capitol in protest, garnering national attention. In his new book <i>Uprising: How Wisconsin Renewed the Politics of Protest, from Madison to Wall Street</i>, John Nichols of <i>The Nation</i> details how the protests unfolded and how they laid the groundwork for the Occupy Wall Street Movement. Nichols will discuss the book tonight, following an introduction by fellow journalist Roger Bybee, who has also covered the protests extensively.