John Prine started his career unassumingly, delivering mail in Maywood, Ill., before Kris Kristofferson noticed him at open mics in Chicago. The folk singer gained national attention with his 1971 self-titled debut, which would eventually rank 458th on <I>Rolling Stone</i>'s 500 greatest albums of all time. The acclaimed singer-songwriter survived a battle with throat cancer in the late '90s. It left him with a much hoarser growl, but he's put that gravelly voice to good use on his recent run of poignant, largely acoustic studio albums. His latest release, 2011's <I>The Singing Mailman Delivers</i>, nods to his early roots, compiling some of his very first recordings.