Juniper Tar w/ Paul Cebar, Hugh Masterson and Joe Crocket

In the lead up to the group's April 27 album release show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, Milwaukee folk-rockers will play a weekly residency at Hotel Foster through April 18. Each Wednesday the band will perform some old songs, tease some material from their forthcoming <I>Since Before</i>, and collaborate with guests, who will also play some songs on their own. Tonight those guests are Hugh Masterson of Hugh Bob & the Hustle, Joe Crocket of The Championship and Milwaukee legend Paul Cebar. Admission is just $3.