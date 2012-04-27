Juniper Tar w/ Surgeons in Heat

Milwaukee folk-rock stalwarts Juniper Tar celebrate the release of their latest full length, <i>Since Before</i>, tonight with a show at the Turner Hall Ballroom modeled after The Band's famous "Last Waltz" concert. For their Milwaukee-centric "First Waltz" performance, they'll be joined on stage by Paul Cebar, Trapper Schoepp, Sat. Nite Duets, Black Eagle Child and members of Decibully, Call Me Lightning, Semi-Twang and The Wildbirds. Tonight's concert will also double as the release show for the openers Surgeons in Heats' new self-titled LP.