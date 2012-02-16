Jazz vocalist Justin Horn resides in New Zealand, where he's pursuing a Ph.D. in philosophy of music at the University of Auckland, but he spends a considerable amount of time in Milwaukee, where he recorded his debut album, <i>Hornology</i>, with members of the local jazz scene, including guitarist Mike DeRose and saxophonist Andrew Spadafora. The album features 10 original compositions and a funk reworking of the Wayne Shorter classic “Footprints.” Horn will be backed by an eight-piece band for tonight's release show.