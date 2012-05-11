Without a doubt the most commercially successful openly gay female country singer of all time, K.D. Lang long ago stopped limiting her albums to strict country-and-western terrain, gradually moving toward more polished, adult-contemporary production in the '90s. But with her latest albums, she's brought back some of the twang from her '80s breakthrough records. Her 2008 record <i>Watershed</i> played like a culmination of everything Lang had recorded before, pairing the western tones of her early albums with the jazzy, folky aesthetic of her later efforts. Her new <i>Sing It Loud</i> is even rootsier. She recorded it in Nashville with a tight backing band led by Guster's Joe Pisapia, who also co-produced the album.