Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”and a handful of lesser singles that continue to clock significant airplay on classic rock stations, ensuring the band’s viability as a touring act. For their latest tour, which stops at the Pabst Theater tonight for an 8 p.m. show, they’ve employed a 38-piece symphony orchestra.