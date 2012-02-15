After a start playing saxophone for Lenny Kravitz, then fronting the '90s acid-jazz ensemble The Greyboy Allstars, Karl Denson hit jam-band gold with his eclectic ensemble Karl Denson's Tiny Universe. The group plays jazz-funk at its most accessible: all tambourine shakes, sweaty organ licks and feel-good songs about, well, feeling good. For this show, the band will coverin its entirety<i>Sticky Fingers</i>, the 1971 Rolling Stones record that includes the classics “Brown Sugar,” “Can't You Hear Me Knocking” and “Wild Horses.”