Outspoken filmmaker Kevin Smith inspires such devotion from his fans that he's made something of a second career out of talking about being Kevin Smith. The <i>Clerks</i> director's frequent Q&A appearances, where he geeks about his work as well as all things sci-fi, pop-culture and comic books, have been documented in a series of DVD releases; Smith also hosts multiple podcasts in which he discusses every topic imaginable. Each ticket for tonight's Q&A appearance includes an autographed copy of his latest book <i>Tough Sh*t: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good</i>.