Detroit’s favorite rapping cowboy expanded his live band for an elaborate show he’s deeming “Kid Rock’s Rock ’N’ Roll Revival Tour,” an homage to the raunchy music that he reminds us at every chance he loves so much. Tonight that tour stops at the Eagles Ballroom for an 8 p.m. show. Rev. Run, the more spiritual half of Run-D.M.C., will join Kid Rock for part of the setexpect them to double-team a version of “Walk This Way”and J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf will also make an appearance.