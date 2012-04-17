Kittie w/ Blackguard, Bonded by Blood and Candy Machine Guns

Kittie earned considerable press in the late-'90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet softened its sound on the 2007 release <i>Funeral for Yesterday</i> to rely more on melodic hooks and less on primal grunts, but returned to tougher, darker territory for 2009's <i>In the Black</i>, leaning on heavy guitars that grinded away angrily in deference to the band's metal roots. A new album, <i>I've Failed You</i>, is slated for release later this year.