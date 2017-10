Although the Charles Allis Art Museum is screening 1937’s Knight without Armour tonight at 7:30 p.m. as part of its tribute to British actor Robert Donat, the film’s real draw is a more famous screen legend, Marlene Dietrich, who takes the staring role. She plays a countess on the run after a death sentence during the Russian Revolution. Donat plays a British spy who falls in love with her.