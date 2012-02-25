Korn w/ Sluggo

The seminal nü-metal group Korn was so popular by the late-'90s that their video for “Got the Life” became the first video ever to be retired by MTV's “Total Request Live.” Korn has struggled to recapture those commercial and critical heights after the turn of the century, however, confounding fans with unsure albums like 2007's <i>Untitled</i>, which downplayed the band's usually funky assault in favor of Beatlesque melodies and moody keyboards in the spirit of The Cure. More artistic whiplash followed: 2010's <I>Korn III: Remember Who You Are</i> was an attempted return to purebred nü-metal, while their latest, 2011's <i>The Path of Totality</i>, is a full-on dubstep record, with contributions from genre poster child Skrillex. Even by the standards of a Korn album, it has earned wildly mixed reviews.