Levon Helm Band

Singer-drummer Levon Helm has always been a collaboration-minded musician. With his legendary rock group The Band he famously backed Bob Dylan and played with a who's-who of great artists. He would later join an early incarnation of Ringo Starr's All-Starr Band. In the late '90s, Helm began his most free-spirited venture yet: The Midnight Ramble, a regular jam session at his Woodstock studio that has welcomed dozens of name musicians over the years, including Emmylou Harris, Elvis Costello, Gillian Welch, Donald Fagen, Phil Lesh and Norah Jones. His 2008 tour modeled after those sessions was captured on last year's live album <i>Ramble at the Ryman</i>.