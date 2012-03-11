The Boulevard Theatre's latest production is the Milwaukee premiere of <i>This Lime Tree Bower</i>, a trio of interconnected monologues by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. This drama tells the story of three people coming of age in unique ways at different stages of life. Donald Madden plays Joe, who is going through all of the problems that a schoolboy runs into on the verge of adulthoodincluding a raging libido and the desire to drink. Marty McNamee plays Ray, an emotionally stunted college professor, and Rachel Lewandowski is absolutely irresistible as Frankie, a girl who makes a sudden decision involving a gun and a rather large sum of money. The force of her performance ties the three narratives together into what ends up being an enjoyable show.