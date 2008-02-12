The popular Elton John and Tim Rice soundtrack, which includes hits like “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” would have been enough on its own to ensure that a musical version of Disney’s The Lion King became a massive success, but the creators of this smash 1997 also went all out on visuals, creating one of the most elaborate and colorful technological displays in Broadway history. A decade later, The Lion King continues to be a huge draw on the touring circuit, and a production of the musical has settled down at the Milwaukee Theatre throughout February. Tonight, there’s a 7:30 presentation.