Like her kindred spirit and sometimes collaborator Heidi Spencer, folk-pop singer Lisa Gatewood's songs play like a series of deep, heavenly sighs. That sense of dreamy resignation carried Gatewood's 2007 debut, <i>I've Read Salinger</I>, a loose song cycle about emotional retreat, and it returns on her sophomore release, <I>Midway</i>, a lovely album rich with themes of infatuation and separation. The songstress will play two sets tonight to mark the album's release.