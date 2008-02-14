How about a little hockey instead?

×
Here’s a Valentine’s Day option for the boyfriend or husband who’s completely stopped trying anymore: Take your loved one to a Milwaukee Admirals game. The hockey team plays the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the Bradley Center.
Tonight @ the Bradley Center - 7:00 PM
